(WFSB) – A tractor trailer accident on the Goldstar Bridge in Groton caused a diesel fuel spill on I-95.
Connecticut State Police Troopers (CSP) and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) are on scene cleaning up the accident and spill. In addition, officers from the New London Police Department are on scene working to fix a light post and clearing debris that fell from the bridge.
CSP reports this accident caused property damage, however no one was injured as a result.
As of 11:22 on Sunday, one lane remains open as police are still on scene working to clean up the accident.
Officials with CSP want to remind drivers that bridges freeze faster and are likely to stay frozen longer. They are asking residents to use caution while driving, especially on bridges.
CSP recommends avoiding travel during winter weather conditions. If travel is necessary during these conditions, officials say to reduce speed, don’t crowd plows, and if your car gets stuck, call state police.
