HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A tractor trailer ban went into effect on Monday morning due to the expected impact of Winter Storm Cooper.
Gov. Ned Lamont said the ban was effective as of 5 a.m.
It included all empty and tandem tractor trailers traveling on all limited access highways statewide.
The ban also includes all tractor trailers traveling on I-84.
The order was in collaboration with neighboring states that implemented similar travel restrictions for the storm and excluded those providing emergency supplies necessary for response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including vaccines, testing supplies, and medications. It will remain in effect until further notice.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
So now, since Covid, the gov can just arbitrarily ban travel and restrict movement for any reason, even a seasonal typical snowstorm. Nice. Welcome to the communist states of america. You people have kissed your freedom good bye when you bought into the scamdemic....otherwise known as the flu.
