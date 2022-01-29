HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Road conditions rapidly deteriorated overnight and continued to be bad throughout Saturday as Winter Storm Bobby raged.
Gov. Ned Lamont announced a tractor trailer ban on state highways. It went into effect at 3 a.m.
Lamont announced that the tractor trailer ban will be lifted at 11:59 p.m. Saturday night.
"The roads are still slick, and we encourage everyone who can to stay home tonight while state and local plow crews clear them," Lamont said.
⚠️UPDATE: In coordination with our neighboring states, we will be lifting the previously implemented tractor trailer travel ban at 11:59 p.m. tonight.The roads are still slick, and we encourage everyone who can to stay home tonight while state and local plow crews clear them. pic.twitter.com/u0P95PUlIt— Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) January 29, 2022
The state Department of Transportation advised drivers to stay home and off the roads.
Channel 3's meteorologists expected the peak of the storm to be between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.
❄️🚨TRAVEL ALERT🚨❄️Starting at 3 AM, Sat 1/29:-Ban on ALL tractor trailers on limited access highways-All motorists are advised to stay home & off the roads; essential travel only-@CTTRANSIT @shorelineeast @hartfordline will be suspended, limited Metro North service— Connecticut Department of Transportation (@CTDOTOfficial) January 29, 2022
Snow could fall at 1 to 2 inches per hour with wind gusts of between 45 and 55 mph. There could also be a subzero wind chill.
That means white out conditions are possible.
For the latest forecast, head here.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
