WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- Interstate-91 southbound in Windsor will be closed for an indefinite amount of time after two tractor-trailers went up in flames on Tuesday morning, according to State Police.
State Police were called to the area between Exits 40 and 38A for a report of a serious injury around 12:45 a.m.
All lanes will be shutdown for several hours and traffic is being diverted at Exit 40 to Route 20.
The Fire Department, Troopers and State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Squad are currently on scene.
At this time it is unclear what caused the fire.
