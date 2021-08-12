HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A truck fire was extinguished in Hartford on Thursday morning.
The tractor trailer burned in a parking lot of a truck stop on Jennings Road.
It had been carrying some kind of insulation.
No one was hurt.
Earlier in the morning, smoke from the fire billowed onto nearby Interstate 91.
Firefighters remained on the scene for much of the morning to make sure it didn't flare back up.
There's no word on a cause.
