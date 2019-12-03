TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - A tractor trailer cab went over a guardrail in Tolland during some heavy snow from Winter Storm Abel.
According to dispatchers, it happened on Interstate 84 westbound just before exit 68 Tuesday morning.
The vehicle ended up in the woods.
No trailer was attached to it.
Dispatchers posted photos to Twitter.
They said the driver was transported to the hospital for unknown injuries.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was notified due to a leaking fuel tank, they said.
Firefighters set up hazmat booms in a nearby stream.
There's no word on whether or not weather played a role in the crash.
