NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A tractor trailer carrying frozen fish rolled over prompting state police to close two lanes of Interstate 91 Northbound on Monday afternoon.
Crews from Connecticut State Police and North Haven Fire Department are responding to a crash on the highway between Exits 11 and 12 which took place at about 3:30 p.m.
State Police said minor injuries were reported in the crash.
The Connecticut Department of Transportation said the right and center lanes are closed.
Police said drivers should avoid the area for at least 3 hours while crews clean up.
