MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A tractor trailer carrying mail crashed into a home in Meriden on Thursday morning, police said.
The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Preston Avenue.
Preston Avenue is expected to be closed for several hours.
Investigators said the tractor trailer hit a parked van, hit a second vehicle, and went down an embankment and into a home.
The tractor trailer was leaking diesel fuel and Department of Energy and Environmental Protection officials were contacted.
The residents who were inside the home thought the crash was thunder.
According to police, an empty bedroom was hit by the tractor trailer.
The driver of the tractor trailer suffered injuries. However, the driver is expected to be ok.
Police said it is unclear why the tractor trailer was on Preston Avenue.
Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.