CHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- Injuries have been reported after a tractor-trailer crashed into two Dept. of Transportation trucks on Route 9.
The crash happened around 1 p.m. on Route 9 south in Chester, CT State Police said.
Both southbound lanes are closed, but traffic is getting by on the shoulder.
The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.
Follow traffic updates in your area here.
Previously, state police reported the crash was in Haddam, but later issued a correction to say it happened in Chester.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
