CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) -- A crash involving a tractor trailer is causing delays on I-91 south in Cromwell.
It was reported just before 12:30 p.m.
The Dept. of Transportation said a tractor trailer and two vehicles collided between exits 22N and 21.
Three lanes are closed at this time.
Stream the live traffic cam here:
There’s no word on if any injuries have been reported.
Follow traffic updates in your area here.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
