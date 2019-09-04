KILLINGLY, CT (WFSB) -- A tractor trailer crash is causing delays on I-395 south in Killingly.
The crash was reported just before 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
It happened between exits 37A and 32. The right lane is closed.
Follow traffic updates in your area here.
Stay with Ch 3 as more information becomes available.
