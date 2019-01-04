EAST HARTFORD (WFSB) - A tractor trailer accident has closed Interstate 84 east in East Hartford.
According to the Department of Transportation, the truck rolled onto its side in the area of exit 55. The highway is closed eastbound between exits 55 and 56.
No injuries were reported in the crash.
Stay with Eyewitness News for more information as soon as it becomes available.
