A crash involving two tractor trailers closed Interstate 84 in Vernon.

VERNON, CT (WFSB) - A crash involving two tractor trailers closed Interstate 84 in Vernon.

tractor trailer crash in Vernon

The Department of Transportation reported that a crash happened on the eastbound side of I-84 east between exits 64 and 66 in Vernon the morning of April 30.

The Department of Transportation reported that it happened on the eastbound side between exits 64 and 66.

State police there were no reported injuries.

They advised drivers to seek an alternate route.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.