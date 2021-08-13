TOLLAND, CT (WFSB)-- The right and center lanes will be closed for another hour on I-84 Eastbound between Exits 68 and 69.
This is due to a tractor trailer accident early this morning.
Minor injuries have been reported.
The crash caused a fuel spill and DEEP responders were on the scene.
State Police ask anyone driving to use alternative routes if possible.
