WFSB- An accident on I-91 northbound caused the highway's 47E off ramp to shut down.
A traffic trailer rolled over on the highway.
The ramp is expected to be shut down for an extended period of time.
Police are asking drivers to use alternate routes.
Stay with Channel 3 as we learn more about this story.
