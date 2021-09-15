GRISWOLD, CT (WFSB) - A crash has closed part of I-395 in Griswold.
State Police say it happened around 2:40 Wednesday afternoon on the southbound side by Exit 22.
A vehicle and tractor trailer were involved in the collision.
An ambulance did respond to the crash site. However, it is unclear if anyone was injured.
State Police haven't said when that part of I-395 is expected to reopen.
