I-91 Crash

A crash involving a tractor trailer has shut down part of I-91 North.

 (Photo provided by CT State Police)

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A crash is causing delays along I-91 North in Hartford.

It happened just after 4 Sunday morning and involved a tractor trailer and at least one other vehicle.

The roadway is closed between Exits 27 and 28 while State Police investigate.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the collision.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

Refresh this page and stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.