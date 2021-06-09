ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Police said part of Route 5 in Enfield is expected to be closed for several hours after a tractor trailer hit a utility pole.
It happened on Wednesday morning.
Route 5 is closed between Depot Hill and Pleasant Road.
Police said the truck hit a utility pole, which caused wires to come down.
Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.
No injuries have been reported.
Follow traffic updates here on the Ch. 3 app.
