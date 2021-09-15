A tractor trailer crash closed lanes on Interstate 91 south in Meriden on Wednesday morning.

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A tractor trailer crash closed lanes on Interstate 91 south in Meriden on Wednesday morning.

Meriden crash

The Department of Transportation said a tractor trailer crashed was between exits 18 and 17 on Sept. 15.

The Department of Transportation said the crash was between exits 18 and 17.

It was first reported around 7:40 a.m.

There's no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.