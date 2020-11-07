WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Two separate crashes caused headaches for travelers driving along I-91 North in Wethersfield.
The right lane and the Exit 25 ramp was shut down on Saturday morning after a tractor trailer rolled over.
The crash was reported just before 9:30 a.m.
The right lane was closed between exits 25 and 27, but has since reopened.
The exit 25 ramp remains closed as DOT crews work to repair the guardrail.
One person did sustain minor injuries as a result of the crash, but declined transport to the hospital.
Later on that morning, a crash involving a tractor trailer and a pickup truck occurred also on I-91 North.
This one happened just before Exit 25.
The entire northbound side was briefly shut down as a result of the crash.
No injuries were reported.
The crashes snarled traffic during the late morning and part of the early afternoon hours.
