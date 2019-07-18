Tractor trailer crashes into Meriden home

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- A tractor trailer crashed into a home in Meriden on Thursday morning.
The crash happened in the area of Preston Avenue, according to Police.
There are no reported injuries.
Police said it is unclear why the tractor trailer was on Preston Ave.
The road is closed until further notice.
