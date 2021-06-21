(WFSB) - A tractor trailer driver accused of hitting a Massachusetts state police official is scheduled to face a judge in Connecticut on Monday.
Connecticut authorities said they arrested Perry Livingston III, 40, of New Haven, on June 19.
The hit-and-run incident happened around 10:30 a.m. on June 16 on Route 495 north in Hopkinton, MA.
According to Mass State Police spokesperson Dave Procopio, a lieutenant, who was on duty at the time, was traveling in the area in his unmarked cruiser when he noticed a tractor trailer ahead of him pull off into the breakdown lane due to a smoking tire.
The trooper activated his lights and immediately pulled up behind the tractor trailer to protect the truck and the driver from getting hit.
As the lieutenant got out of his cruiser, he noticed an oncoming tractor trailer that had also entered the breakdown lane and was rapidly approaching their location.
The oncoming tractor trailer then tried pulling back into the right travel lane, but its trailer side-swiped the lieutenant.
The trailer had pushed the lieutenant into the passenger side of the cruiser, injuring his hands and arms.
The cruiser had been damaged from the force of the lieutenant being pushed into it.
The tractor trailer driver didn't stop and instead proceeded onward.
A Good Samaritan pulled over and offered assistance to the injured lieutenant while waiting for medical professionals to arrive.
The lieutenant, who is the commander for the Mass State Police's Traffic Programs section, was taken to an area hospital for treatment, but has since been released.
He remains on injured leave.
Authorities later identified the driver as Livingston and arrested him at his home in New Haven.
Procopio said that the tractor trailer Livingston had been driving was found unoccupied in Milford by Connecticut State Police.
Authorities seized the tractor trailer pending a search warrant.
Connecticut State Police charged Livingston with being a fugitive from justice and is being held on a $1 million surety bond.
He will face extradition proceedings during his court appearance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.