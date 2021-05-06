WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A tractor trailer driver faces a list of charges after what state police described as a road rage incident that involved a gun.
Thomas Colburn, 54, of Cabool, MO, was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, illegal possession of a large capacity magazine, second-degree breach of peace, and second-degree threatening.
According to state police, they received a 911 call about an active road rage incident between two tractor trailers on Interstate 84 westbound near exit 23 in Waterbury.
The call came in around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
The caller reported that the suspect brandished a handgun during the conflict.
Troopers identified the suspect as Colburn when they caught up with him.
He was arrested without incident.
He was released on a $5,000 bond and given a court date of June 25 in Waterbury.
