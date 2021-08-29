CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Investigators are looking into what led up to a crash over the weekend in Cromwell.
It happened around 5:30 Sunday morning on I-91 South.
Cromwell Mayor Enzo Faienza said the tractor trailer had gone off of the state roadway and came to a final rest on North Road.
No one was injured in the crash.
The left and center lanes on I-91 South in Cromwell near Exits 21 and 20 are closed while police investigate.
Faienza said that North Road will be shut down between Coles and Evergreen Roads for an extended period of time as a result of the crash.
