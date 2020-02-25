FARMINGTON (WFSB) – A tractor trailer fire is causing delays on Interstate 84 in Farmington Tuesday evening.
According to the Department of Transportation, the fire has closed the right 2 lanes of the highway eastbound between exits 39A and 40.
State Police said there ae no reported injuries.
Stay with Eyewitness News for more information as soon as it becomes available.
