EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A tractor trailer fire closed down Interstate-84 westbound in East Hartford Monday morning, according to the Department of Transportation.
DOT said the closure is between Exits 55 and 56, and in the area of Route 2 westbound to I-84.
State police said they responded to "a report of a fatal crash" just before 5:10 a.m. The crash involved three vehicles, including a school bus and two tractor trailers.
The fire on one of the tractor trailers was fully-involved at the time.
The East Hartford Fire Department said the highway would be closed in the area of Connecticut Boulevard for an extended period of time.
State police recommended finding alternative routes.
State police did not have any information about any injuries.
