DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - A tractor trailer fire has closed a portion of Interstate 84 in Danbury.
According to the Department of Transportation, it happened between exits 4 and 5 on the westbound side. Only one lane was open on the eastbound side.
A live feed from the DOT was broadcasting on the Channel 3 Facebook page:
The highway was closures happened around 11:22 a.m. on Friday.
Preliminary reports from state police indicate that the tractor trailer rolled over in addition to being on fire.
The driver made it out of the vehicle and is being evaluated by first responders. The extend of injuries are unknown at this time.
The scene is still active and under investigation as of noon on Friday.
There's no word on a cause.
