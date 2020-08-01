TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - A tractor trailer fire closed lanes on I-84 West in Tolland Saturday evening, fire officials said.
Officials say the fire is just before Exit 68.
Connecticut DEEP responded to the scene to offload remaining fuel.
State police said nobody was injured.
State police are staying on scene until the truck is towed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.