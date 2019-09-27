BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A tractor trailer fire closed Phoenix Crossing in Bloomfield Friday morning, officials said.
The Bloomfield Fire Department said the fire was first reported around 3:15 a.m.
The fire was extinguished, but crews remained on the scene as of 6:45 a.m.
Officials do not have any information on possible injuries or a cause at this time.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
