NORTH STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- A tractor trailer fire has shut down part of I-95 north in North Stonington.
The Dept. of Transportation said the highway is shut down between exits 92 and 93.
The fire was reported just after 2 p.m.
State police said Route 49 on the Stonington/North Stonington line, which runs under the highway, is also closed.
The DOT said drivers should take a left off exit 92 onto Route 2 west. Then, take a right onto Route 184 east. Finally, take a right onto Route 216 back onto the exit 93 ramp to I-95 north.
