WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Expect delays if your travels take you through Wallingford this evening.
I-91 South is closed between Exits 15 and 14 while State Police investigate a tractor trailer fire.
It happened around 7:55 Wednesday evening, according to the CT DOT.
It is unclear if anyone was injured.
Drivers traveling through the area can expect delays.
