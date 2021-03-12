GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 95 north was closed on the Guilford-Madison line because of a tractor trailer fire.
The state Department of Transportation said the fire happened between exits 59 and 61.
Though briefly completely closed, one lane of traffic was reportedly getting by as of 7 a.m.
The fire was first reported around 6:20 a.m. on Friday.
There's no word on injuries or what caused the fire.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
