UNION, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 84 eastbound was closed in Union because of a tractor trailer fire.
However, a lane reopened around 7:15 a.m. on Thursday, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Troopers said the left lane reopened.
The Connecticut Department of Transportation said the fire was in the vicinity of exit 74.
It was first reported around 6:30 a.m.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
