Firefighters said the fire happened on the Gold Star Bridge on the northbound side of the highway. This video was sent to Channel 3 by viewer Michael-Aaron Deitzel.

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - A tractor trailer fire slowed traffic on Interstate 95 in New London on Friday morning.

Firefighters said it happened on the Gold Star Bridge on the northbound side of the highway.

A tractor trailer fire snarled the morning commute on I-95 in New London on May 14.

When they arrived, they said it was fully-involved.

The highway was closed for a brief time while the fire was brought under control.

As of 7:40 a.m., only the right lane was closed, according to the Department of Transportation.

There's no word on injuries or a cause.

