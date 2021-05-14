NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - A tractor trailer fire slowed traffic on Interstate 95 in New London on Friday morning.
Firefighters said it happened on the Gold Star Bridge on the northbound side of the highway.
When they arrived, they said it was fully-involved.
The highway was closed for a brief time while the fire was brought under control.
As of 7:40 a.m., only the right lane was closed, according to the Department of Transportation.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
