A tractor trailer fire slowed traffic on I-84 east in Vernon on Thursday morning.

VERNON, CT (WFSB) - A tractor trailer fire on Interstate 84 in Vernon slowed traffic on Thursday morning.

According to the Department of Transportation, the three right lanes of the highway were closed on the eastbound side.

The fire was reported around 3:23 a.m.

There's no word on a cause or injuries.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.