CLINTON, CT (WFSB) -- A tractor-trailer fire caused delays on Interstate-95 in Clinton on Saturday morning.
The fire happened on the northbound side near Exit 64.
Water used to put the fire out created ice on the pavement due to below freezing temperatures, according to the Fire Department.
Around 7 a.m. crews were on stand-by and waiting for the Department of Transportation to sand the highway.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
No injuries were reported.
