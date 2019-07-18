MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A tractor trailer carrying mail crashed into a home in Meriden on Thursday morning, police said.
The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Preston Avenue.
Preston Avenue was closed for several hours as crews investigated.
Investigators said the tractor trailer hit three other cars before smashing into a tree, and pushing it into a home.
It ended up crushing the wall of a spare bedroom.
The tractor trailer was leaking diesel fuel and Department of Energy and Environmental Protection officials were contacted.
The residents who were inside the home thought the crash was thunder.
"There is excessive damage, the people will not be able to occupy the home until it is repaired," said Meriden's Assistant Fire Chief Brendan Noonan.
The driver of the tractor trailer suffered injuries. However, the driver is expected to be okay.
The Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection was called in to help clean a fuel spill.
"The tanks were pierced and the driver had about 50 gallons of fuel in the truck. There are no waterways or storm drains in the area so there’s no hazard in terms of environmental contamination," Noonan said.
Police said it is unclear why the tractor trailer was on Preston Avenue, but neighbors said they fly down the road.
"The trucks fly down this road, it’s posted 35 miles per hour but they’re doing 45/50. We were just waiting for something like this to happen," said Jeff Naldi.
