WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A tractor trailer truck spilled its load after its trailer crashed into a railroad overpass in Waterbury.
The truck hit the bridge overpass on Bank Street near the Riverside Street intersection around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday.
Police said the road was closed and traffic was rerouted.
No other vehicles were involved, according to police,
Crews were on the scene cleaning up debris from the street.
Metro-North railroad police also responded to the scene to investigate.
The bridge height is 12'7", according to signs posted on it.
No injuries were reported.
