SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a tractor trailer that hit a building in Southington.
According to the fire department, it happened at Dean's Stove and Spa on West Main Street.
There is ‘obvious structural damage,’ according to the fire department.
No additional information was provided.
We have a crew heading to the scene and will provide information as it comes into the newsroom.
