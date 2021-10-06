HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An oversized tractor trailer struck an overpass on a connecting highway in Hartford.
According to state police, the tractor trailer did not clear the overpass on the Conlin Whitehead Highway inbound from Interstate 91.
The Conlin Whitehead Highway is closed, state police reported on Wednesday morning.
#cttraffic Conlin Whitehead Hwy inbound from I-91 in Hartford is closed. An oversized tractor trailer did not clear the overpass and is disabled in the tunnel. Please seek alternate routes.— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) October 6, 2021
There's no word on injuries.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
