HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An oversized tractor trailer struck an overpass on a connecting highway in Hartford.

According to state police, the tractor trailer did not clear the overpass on the Conlin Whitehead Highway inbound from Interstate 91.

The Conlin Whitehead Highway is closed, state police reported on Wednesday morning.

There's no word on injuries.

