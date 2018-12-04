NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A busy road in New Haven is closed for the ride home after a tractor trailer ended up in a lake.
Crews had to shut down Ella Grasso Boulevard.
Two large tow trucks have been brought in to try and get the big rig out of the water.
A battalion chief with the fire department said the tractor trailer was heading south on Ella Grasso Boulevard just before noon, when a Jeep traveling north, crossed over into his lane.
The Jeep collided head on with the tractor trailer, then smashed through the chain link fence and ended up in a pond at the Evergreen Cemetery.
Both drivers were conscious and alert as they were transported to the emergency room at Yale-New Haven Hospital to be evaluated.
More than five hours later, they’re still out on scene because getting the big rig out of the water, is not an easy task.
They’ve had to close the boulevard from Legion Avenue to Columbus Boulevard and Orange Ave on the other side.
They could set up two large wreckers and attach cables as they slowly work to try to free the tractor trailer.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is also on scene as they’re dealing with this pond along with fluids and fuel from the truck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.