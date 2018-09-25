STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - One lane was closed after a tractor-trailer went down an embankment on Tuesday.
The crash happened on Interstate 95 southbound between exits 34 and 32.
The right lane was closed, which caused delays in the area.
There is no word on any injuries in the crash.
