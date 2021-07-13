East Hartford tractor trailer rollover

A tractor trailer rollover in East Hartford on July 13 blocked all lanes of traffic on a ramp from Interstate 84 westbound to Route 15 southbound.

 State police

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A tractor trailer rollover has blocked all lanes of traffic on a ramp from Interstate 84 westbound to Route 15 southbound.

The rollover happened in East Hartford on Tuesday around 4:30 a.m., according to the state Department of Transportation.

State police said no one was hurt; however, they estimate that it will take between 3 and 4 hours to remove the truck.

They advised drivers to seek alternate routes.

There's no word on what caused the tractor trailer to roll over.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.