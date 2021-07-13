EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A tractor trailer rollover has blocked all lanes of traffic on a ramp from Interstate 84 westbound to Route 15 southbound.
The rollover happened in East Hartford on Tuesday around 4:30 a.m., according to the state Department of Transportation.
State police said no one was hurt; however, they estimate that it will take between 3 and 4 hours to remove the truck.
#CTtraffic Troop H has a TT rollover blocking all lanes of travel- 84wb to 15sb in East Hartford. No injures. DOT notified. Estimating 3-4 hours to remove it- morning commuters should seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/C3fxrMAdJZ— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) July 13, 2021
They advised drivers to seek alternate routes.
There's no word on what caused the tractor trailer to roll over.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
