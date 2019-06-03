ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - A tractor trailer rollover has closed down the left three lanes of I-91 Southbound in Rocky Hill early Monday morning, said police.
State police said the crash is in between Exits 22 and 23.
Two vehicles are involved in the crash, said police.
Officials said three lanes are closed as crews work to recover the tractor trailer.
State police said no injuries have been reported.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
