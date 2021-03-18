SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- A tractor trailer rollover is causing some delays on Route 5 in South Windsor.
The rollover was reported just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.
It happened on Route 5, just north of the intersection with Chapel Road.
The driver was not injured.
Follow traffic updates in your area on the Ch. 3 app here.
Stay with Ch. 3 as updates become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.