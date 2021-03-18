EwyEjBlWEAIJ9bR.jpg

The rollover happened on Route 5, just north of the intersection with Chapel Road.

 South Windsor Police

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- A tractor trailer rollover is causing some delays on Route 5 in South Windsor.

The rollover was reported just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

It happened on Route 5, just north of the intersection with Chapel Road.

The driver was not injured.

