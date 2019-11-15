BARKHAMSTED, CT (WFSB) – Route 318 in Barkhamsted is closed between Route 44 and Route 181 due to a tractor trailer rollover.
Barkhamsted Volunteer Fire Company said Route 318 will be closed for an extended period of time for clean up efforts.
The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured and climbed out of the truck on his own.
No other injuries were reported.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
