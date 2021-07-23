WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Expect delays if you're passing through Wallingford this evening.
An overturned tractor trailer on I-91 South is causing delays in the area.
The CT DOT says it happened around 5:40 p.m. near Exit 15.
State Police have closed the left lane while they investigate the crash.
It is unclear if anyone was injured.
Delays in the area continue to build.
Refresh this page and stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.