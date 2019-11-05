SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- Crews were called to a tractor trailer rollover in South Windsor on Tuesday afternoon.
It happened just before 1 p.m. on the ramp from I-291 westbound to I-91 southbound.
The ramp is closed at this time while crews clean up the crash and a fluid spill.
No injuries were reported.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.