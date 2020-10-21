NEWTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A restaurant in Newtown was heavily damaged by a tractor trailer on Wednesday.
Crews responded to Kings Restaurant on South Main Street overnight.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
King's Restaurant posted to social media that it was closed on Wednesday for obvious reasons.
