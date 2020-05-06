Seymour truck crash

A tractor trailer went off a road in Seymour on May 6. According to the Great Hill Hose Co., it happened on Holbrook Road.

SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - A tractor trailer went off a road in Seymour on Wednesday morning.

According to the Great Hill Hose Co., it happened on Holbrook Road.

The trailer slammed into a tree.

Firefighters were called to the scene.

"Please avoid the area as Holbrook Road between Cemetery Road and the Rotary will be closed for an extended period of time," firefighters reported.

There's no word on injuries or a cause.

