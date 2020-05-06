SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - A tractor trailer went off a road in Seymour on Wednesday morning.
According to the Great Hill Hose Co., it happened on Holbrook Road.
The trailer slammed into a tree.
Firefighters were called to the scene.
"Please avoid the area as Holbrook Road between Cemetery Road and the Rotary will be closed for an extended period of time," firefighters reported.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic page here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.